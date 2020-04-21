New website helping restaurants

A new website is promoting restaurants across the state during the stay-at-home orders.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Erin Roush is the co-owner of the Moon and Raven Public House restaurant in Williamsport.

She is in charge of taking to-go and delivery orders.

Recently she registered the Moon and Raven on a new website called Carryout PA.

It lists restaurants all across Pennsylvania that are offering takeout, curbside, and delivery services during the statewide stay-at-home order.

"Yeah we have noticed an increase, especially on Friday and Saturday nights, there has definitely been an increase in orders," said Erin Roush.

The Moon and Raven Public House was one of the first restaurants in Williamsport to register.

"So, I just started checking things out and decided that after looking at the site and seeing how few restaurants there were actually listed, it may be a good idea for us to put our names out there."

The website is pretty easy to use, all you have to do is type in a location and restaurants offering takeout and delivery in that area will appear.

"It was really easy to create a profile, it only took me a few minutes and its contributed to the increase in takeout and delivery service that we have seen."

Since registering at Carryout PA, the Moon and Raven has also started a delivery service. Co-owner Chip Roush dons a kilt to make his deliveries.

"When I walk up to the door there is always that surprise and comfort, not only is Moon and Raven delivering but its the owner himself delivering but he's wearing his kilt that people have come to love," said Chip Roush.