New survey finds that Pennsylvania drivers are the 2nd least aggressive in the nation

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A new survey suggests that Pennsylvania drivers are some of the most polite in the nation.

Specifically, Forbes Advisor commissioned market research company OnePoll to conduct the study in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct, according to the report. In total, 5,000 people were surveyed, meaning at least 100 drivers per state.

OnePoll analyzed 10 key metrics to determine this ranking. These metrics can be viewed below:

Bumped, rammed into, or otherwise damaged my car on purpose: 15% of score

Followed me then got out of their vehicle to yell at or fight with me: 15% of score

Forced my car off the road: 15% of score

Pointed a gun at me or shot at me: 15% of score

Cut me off on purpose: 10% of score

Exceeded the speed limit to block my car from changing lanes: 10% of score

Honked at me in frustration: 5% of score

Made rude or offensive gestures at me: 5% of score

Tailgated my car: 5% of score

Yelled at me, insulted me, cursed at me or made threats: 5% of score

The survey found that Pennsylvania residents were least likely to say that another driver had exceeded the speed limit just to block their car from changing lanes, at 22%. Also, only 32% of Pennsylvania drivers said that they had been cut off by another driver, tying with Michigan and Florida for the lowest ranking of this metric.

North Dakota drivers were ranked as the most polite drivers surveyed, and in third through fifth place, Michigan, Florida, and New York were ranked respectively, also according to the survey.

The number one state with the most aggressive drivers was Utah, followed by Missouri, Colorado, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

Some other key findings from the survey include that fact that one in five drivers have seen someone cause an accident due to road rage, and 23% of drivers know of someone in their state that has become injured in a road rage incident.