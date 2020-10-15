New study sheds light on how many Pennsylvanians vaccinate

As companies rush to make an effective vaccine for COVID-19, a new study finds Pennsylvanians may be more likely to get it than others.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Which states vaccinate the most? That is what researchers were trying to find out.

Their findings in a new WalletHub study revealed that the Keystone State ranked 12th in the nation for the number of children, teens, and adults who vaccinate.

“Pennsylvania ranked 12th overall, so it’s the 12th most state that vaccinates, and that’s relatively across the board. It did top 10 when it comes to children and teens. It came in 17th when it came to overall influencing factors, and it was 20th when it came to adults and the elderly, so we do see things kind of fall off the older people get," said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez.

Number one was Massachusetts, followed by Vermont, then New Hampshire as the states where people vaccinate the most.

Mississippi ranked last.

Most Northeast states were toward the top of the list, with the exception of New Jersey, which was ranked 49th.

“We do see New Jersey and New York fall into the bottom half here I think as more anti-vaccination sentiment starts to grow," said Gonzalez.

The study also tallied the numbers of children, teens, and adults without health insurance and more.

So in a state like Pennsylvania, would more people be likely to use a COVID-19 vaccine when it is safely developed?

Researchers believe it is hard to tell.

“I think Pennsylvania will a very interesting case to see is adults and older people are willing and at the forefront of getting a vaccine when it becomes available.”

A recent survey found that even when there is a vaccine available for COVID-19, 1 in 3 Americans won’t get vaccinated even if it was free.

So would you get the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes out? Would you do it right away or wait for more testing?

Many of our viewers sounded off Thursday morning.