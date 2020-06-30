New study: COVID-19 and racial inequality

Here's what the latest census data reveals about how the virus is affecting people of color.

HAZLETON, Pa. — New data shows that people of color are being hit especially hard by COVID-19, not just the virus itself, but everything that comes with it.

The Center for American Progress just released its findings.

According to census data taken from May 28 through June 2, the past several months have been especially hard for Black, Native American, and Latino families.

The study indicates that 27 percent of black households with children reported not having enough to eat and 54 percent of black families lost income.

The numbers showed that 63 percent of Hispanic or Latino families lost household income.

"Talking about income, in particular, we found that while about 43 percent of white families have lost income in March, closer to 63 percent of Hispanic families across the country have lost income. This makes it really difficult to keep the lights on at home, put food on the table and cover just your basic needs," said Connor Maxwell from The Center for American Progress.

All groups reported feeling emotional distress, but Hispanics, Blacks, and Asian Americans were the highest on the list.

"We know that a majority of American families are experiencing symptoms that are indicative of anxiety and depression and that those rates are higher in communities of color."

The analysts at the Center for American Progress were surprised by the findings and said those results reveal that more needs to be done to improve racial equality in health care, mental health, and government systems.