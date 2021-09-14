New normal, new routine

Experts say people may need to make changes to alleviate stress

BERWICK, Pa. — New lifestyles, new habits, different rules, and expectations—experts say coping with the post-pandemic world is stressful for many and can cause anxiety and uncertainty.

“Any kind of new is ungrounding. It's unmooring and especially this type of new when we’re coming out of such a collective trauma. The experiences we have been through have been new themselves, so it's kind of like new plus new leaves us in a place where we feel unmoored," said Amelia Vogler, a grounding and energy medicine specialist.

They say the best way to cope with a new normal is coming up with new routines, like maybe waking up five minutes earlier each day and using that time to meditate or think quietly.

“A routine becomes not just a time block in our daily life; it also creates a structure that allows our minds to rest and our energy to move a little easier.”

In addition to those new routines, have patience with yourself. Realize that being stressed about a new normal is just that: normal.