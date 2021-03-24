New Geisinger heart technology predicts mortality

It's a medical breakthrough doctors in our region are calling groundbreaking, one that could help patients like you and me.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It is a brand new technology that is making headlines in our area and nationwide: a way to predict death within a year for heart patients.

“It essentially tries to predict whether or not a patient will die within a year. Basically using that information, cardiologists can make better decisions," said Dr. Alvaro Ulloa, a senior data scientist with Geisinger.

A team of Geisinger researchers found a way to use videos of the heart and artificial intelligence to predict mortality.

“We don’t really need to call it A.I. we don’t need to call it an algorithm or anything. It’s just how do we do computer assistance to help doctors treat patients better?" said Dr. Brandon Fornwalt, a translational data scientist with Geisinger.

The research was published in a biomedical engineering journal.

Doctors said it is key to helping save patients.

“This technology is not mean to replace cardiologists, but it’s meant to help us. Help us as physicians with all the data we’re trying to absorb that the human mind can’t rely do, and that’s where the machine comes into play and make clinical decisions based off stuff like this," said Dr. Brendan Carry a Geisinger cardiologist.

Geisinger doctors said they are not using this new system quite yet, but they hope to soon to help themselves and their patients.