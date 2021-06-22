Netflix launches online retail shop

Fans of popular Netflix series' will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise.

Netflix fans get ready to shop until you drop!

The popular streaming subscription service announced the launch of their new online store, Netflix.shop, where fans can buy merchandise inspired by their favorite shows and characters.

Netflix announced in their release that they plan to sell limited editions of “carefully selected, high-quality apparel and lifestyle products tied to our shows and brand on a regular basis."

Right now, the online retail store is offering several collaboration collections for purchase via Shopify. Some of the items currently available include clothing, accessories & collectables based on anime series "Yasuke" and "Eden." Princes on the site range from $30 - $135.

Current Netflix subscribers will not be able to use their streaming login & password to purchase items, but will have to create a separate Netflix shop login to save personal information, delivery details, payment & more.

Only U.S. residents are able to access the shop right now, but Netflix vice president of consumer products Josh Simon said that, for international fans, a rollout is in the works in the “coming months.”

The company also plans to introduce products based on hit series "The Witcher," which has a second upcoming season this year, and "Stranger Things."