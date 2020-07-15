NEPA pet groomers say they are slammed this summer

They are trying to get through the backlog after being closed during the pandemic.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — It is busy inside Groomingdell's in Forty Fort this summer.

The owner of the pet grooming business is working from dawn until dusk.

"We open at 7:30 in the morning, and we're usually working until 6:30, 7 at night, we're usually not open on Mondays, we are open on Mondays, and the first two weeks we were open we worked on Sundays," said Heidi Torbik of Groomingdell's.

Groomers all over said they have been booked up, trying to get through the backlog of clients after being closed for the pandemic.

In Avis, Bradford County, Cindy Harkey says it has been tough.

"Dogs can't groom themselves, and they need our care and a lot of elderly people what we have, they weren't able to get their dogs groomed, and they were desperate for help and a lot of the dogs that came in actually had to be clipped clear down because they had gotten so matted," said Cindy Harkey who owns Cindy's Smiling Sammy Grooming and Boarding.

Groomers like Harkey and Torbik said they are often the first to spot fleas and ticks and more serious skin conditions and infections and so some animals suffered while they were closed.

"We're just glad we could reopen, our customers are happy, we are happy, our staff is happy, it's just been a long time for everybody," said Torbik.