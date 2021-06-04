NEPA Gives: Online fundraiser helping area non-profits underway

A one-day online fundraiser called NEPA Gives is underway. It's all about helping non-profits across our area.

A virtual fundraising that's all about helping non-profits across our area is underway.

It's called NEPA Gives.

The online event runs all day Friday, June 4, 2021.

People can go to the website, find a non-profit, and donate straight to the organization.

NEPA Gives started last year to help places hit hard by the pandemic.

Community groups from Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne, Carbon, and Susquehanna counties came together for the project.

In 2020, NEPA gives raised over $500,000.

There are more than 240 organizations across eight counties participating in the fundraiser this year.