Getting back to the music

Musicians are back on stage and feeling great about it.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Back on stage, back to the music!

The pandemic brought things to a screeching halt for musicians. There were no live, in-person concerts or performances.

“On a normal year, 2019, I played 250,300 shows a year, you know, so that was a pretty big hole," said musician Bret Alexander of Dupont.

But this summer, they are happy to be back on stage.

Many have turned to streaming their music online for fans during the past year, but they say nothing beats those in-person experiences and they are grateful to have things returning to normal.

“Everything is stacking up pretty good. Shows are coming in, yeah, the schedule is nice and busy again, which is nice to see," said musician Dustin Douglas of Wilkes-Barre

It is not just the performers glad to be back in person. They say their fans have been excited.