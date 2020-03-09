Doctors sound alarm about cancer screenings and treatments

Health professionals are concerned about an alarming drop in diagnoses during the health crisis.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A recent study found that during this pandemic, cancer diagnoses dropped by nearly 50 percent.

While it may sound like good news, experts in northeastern Pennsylvania say it is not.

According to the head of the Geisinger Cancer Institute, the diagnoses may have gone down, but the rate of cancer did not.

“The incidence of cancer isn’t changing, the need for people to seek care of revaluation of symptoms isn’t changing, the issue at this time is for people to stay connected with physicians that they trust so they can get the care that they need," said Dr. Rajiv Panikkar.

Doctors say early detection and treatment are key to keeping people alive. Some may be avoiding medical facilities because they are afraid of COVID-19, but doctors say those people have options and some of them are virtual, like video appointments.

“I think that what we’ve learned in these last six months or so is just how transformative technology can be and the things we can do to take care of patients in this kind of situation, things we never even imagined before," said Dr. Panikkar.

Virtual care does not work in all cases. Patients who need treatment need to go into medical facilities, but Dr. Panikkar said some patients may have their treatment schedules modified, so they do not have to go as often.