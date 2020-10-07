Businesses look to long-term cleaning treatments

Businesses in our area are hoping to avoid the coronavirus and keep their doors open.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Business owners eager to stay open and keep COVID-19 at bay are taking extra precautions right now, including some long-lasting cleaning treatments.

Jitty Joe's Ice Cream Shop in Moosic is a hot spot in the summer as customers line up for cool treats, but during this health crisis, there is something extra happening here, a special cleaning treatment inside meant to keep coronavirus away for up to six months.

"Versus having them try to spray and wipe and clean all day every day like I said one of our processes of disinfectant can last up to 6 months so it kind of takes the pressure and worry off the business owner or whatever that they can kind of feel comfortable," said Nicholas Perfilio of Jan-Pro of Northeast PA.

Workers said having that extra layer of protection means a lot to everyone.

"Honestly, it makes me feel more comfortable coming to work, not only for the staff, but it makes customers feel comfortable here too," said Laura Drost, an employee of Jitty Joe's.

Cleaners said they have been in high demand with products like this at all kinds of businesses, and they do not think that will change anytime soon.

"Restaurants, offices, we've been in sporting facilities, bars nightclubs, whatever the job calls for. There's more EPA registered chemicals out there now for certain you know diseases, virals like corona," said Perfilio.