Securing Washington for the presidential inauguration

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice spoke with a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard who gives an update on the current situation in Washington.

The nation is preparing for an inauguration unlike any we've ever seen, and it comes at a tense time for our country.

Thousands of national guard members are securing Washington DC after the violent attacks on the capitol building earlier this month.

One of those soldiers is Sgt. First Class Jeremiah Detwiler who lives near Reading.

"If people want to voice their opinion about our democratic process and the election, and who is in the White House or who is going in the White House and their feelings on it, they're free to do that. We're not trying to stop anyone from talking. We just want to maintain peace and order. That's all," said SFC. Detwiler.

Regarding this month's riot, Sgt. Detwiler says there is always a concern that something could happen, but right now, there doesn't seem to be a reason to worry.

"The reality is it seems pretty quiet. There hasn't been any hostility, violent acts, or even protests of any kind."

According to the Associated Press, U.S. defense officials have expressed concerns about an insider attack or threat from service members assigned to Biden's inauguration.

The FBI is vetting 25,000 guardsmen ahead of the inauguration.

Pennsylvania National Guard members would not confirm or deny these concerns.

Currently, 23,000 national guard members are on the ground in Washington, and the number is expected to reach 25,000 members by the inauguration. Members say they all have one mission in sight.