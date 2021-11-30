Music school operator arrested for child porn

Now investigators are trying to figure out if he was using his school to produce child porn too.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — 37-year-old David Fortin is locked up in Luzerne County without bail after detectives in the district attorney's office received a tip online and found child sexual abuse material associated with Fortin's Dropbox online storage account.

"As a result of that investigation, we submitted administrative subpoenas to Google for his Gmail account and also conducted a search warrant on his residence," explained District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce. "That investigation uncovered at this point, literally hundreds of images of child pornography consisting of both photographs and videos."

Court papers describe some of the material as violent in nature and involving young boys. The affidavit says Fortin admitted to police that there was a time where he was "into downloading and disseminating images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material."

The district attorney's office's main concern right now is whether or not Fortin was also producing this material because of his music school, the Fortin Academy of Music. Through which he taught lessons in Tamaqua and also held private lessons at his home in Forty Fort. In both instances, he had countless interactions with children alone.

The district attorney's office is asking anyone who thinks they are a victim of Fortin to please come forward.

"I think obviously, parents have to know their children. I think it has to be approached, of course, very delicately. I think the important thing to note is that you know, the sooner you get in front of this number one, the more likely it makes that we you know, we can attain a conviction and a successful investigation. Number two, the psychological damage that this has on kids. I don't think anyone can underestimate. So, you know, you want to find out sooner rather than later," added Sanguedolce.

Anyone with information about Fortin is asked to contact Luzerne County Detectives at (570-825-1674).