Mountain View students tackle virtual conference

Making the best of a situation and making history.

KINGSLEY, Pa. — COVID has not stopped some students in Susquehanna County.

Students from Mountain View School District are hosting the Student Government State Conference Thursday and Friday in a unique way: virtually for the first time in history.

The plan was a three-day session complete with keynote speakers and special sessions, but COVID changed all that.

The students had to make new plans at the last minute, coming up with a completely virtual conference for the first time ever.

“To change to virtual and have such a short time to do that it was very difficult. It’s a lot different from what we originally had planned we are so excited and incredibly grateful to have had this opportunity," said senior Hannah Geron.

Thousands of students from a hundred districts across the state heard speakers and have those special meetings, but all online.

“It’s very easy to blame COVID and say oh we can’t do it but they took the initiative to say ok we may not be able to do it the way we want to but we can still do it and I think that shows great leadership in these kids," said Andrea Aten, the school's student government advisor.

This is the first time a school in Northeastern PA has been the host of this conference in a decade.

It may not be what they wanted, but the students said this entire experience has taught them a lot.