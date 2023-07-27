Mountain Top Artist to Open for Pat Benatar at Mohegan Pennsylvania

19-year-old Gracie Jane Sinclair will perform original songs as the opening act for the music legend.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Music fills the mountain top home- of Gracie Jane Sinclair, as it has since the very beginning of her life.



“I always say everyone has a movie family, a game family, or a music family. Mine was always music family,” says Sinclair.



The 19-year-old was born to grace the stage. She spent years performing locally with community theatre groups and acting organizations. Just before graduating high school, she decided to dedicate her life and career to her passion.



“I walked into a bar in Mountain Top and I said 'hey do you need entertainment, and they were like 'yeah' I said' can I have a date? they said 'yeah so I went out and bought $300 worth of equipment, and that's how I started.”



But, her most recent performance, as Sandy in Grease at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre landed her the opportunity of a lifetime. The teen was chosen as the opening act for Rock legend Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at Mohegan Pennsylvania.



“It's an honor I’ve been listening to her music specifically, and I always have one of her songs in my sets, in my set lists when I perform out. It's just a dream come true,” the singer added.



She'll be performing a few of her original songs in her set on Friday, which all started by pouring her heart out on paper.



“The sloppier the writing, the better the song,” laughs Sinclair, looking through the original drafts of her songs.



One of the songs she still performs, was written in the 7th grade. The artist says each song brings her back to a moment in time.



“I have no idea who I was singing about at that time, or what emotions I was feeling at that time,” she recalled. “But now, hearing it as an adult, it's funny, it really does still resonate.”



And while Gracie is getting ready to hit the stage, in what she calls the biggest moment of her life,

It's still just the beginning of her journey. That journey, just like a song, still waiting to be written.



“People think it's easy, it's not easy. It's one of the hardest things i've ever done being my own boss... but I would not trade it for the world.