The number of positive cases on COVID-19 is up as of noon on Friday, March 20.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 268 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, including the first positive test in Centre County.

That's up from 185 on Thursday.

The Department of Health said all people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.