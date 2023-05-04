More billing problems for PPL customers

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington has more on PPL's latest billing issue and how the company is taking action to address it.

MOOSIC, Pa. — PPL says it's working to regain your trust after months of billing issues.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington has more on the latest problem impacting customers and how PPL is responding.

"That was actually the last bill I got," said Kelley Cadwallader from Berwick, pointing to a PPL electric bill from December.

She hasn't received a bill since, but the charges keep racking up. So when she does finally have to pay, it's going to be a big chunk of change.

Unable to get answers from the utility company, she filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

"Towards the end of the phone call, the woman told me, 'I just want you to keep in mind that there is like almost 86,000 people ahead of you with the same issue,'" added Cadwallader.

Another example is from viewer Andrew Richards. He'll owe almost $1,700 when he is finally able to pay. He's setting aside money in his bank account for when that automatic payment does go through.

"But why should you have to do that?" asked Cadwallader.

PPL confirms this is part of the system glitch we told you about back in January.

We were told it would be fixed in early March. Now the company says it will be fixed by the end of April. If customers need more time to pay their bills, PPL will work with them on a payment plan.

But there's still one issue we can't get an explanation for.

Remember the property owners we told you about who saw huge increases in their electric usage even if the property was vacant?

"We got a bill, all of a sudden, for $600 a month, and there's nobody living in the house right now," said Glenn Wright.

Well, PPL says that can't be attributed to the system glitch from earlier in the year.

The spokeswoman we talked to says every customer is different, and there are many factors that could cause that to happen.

We asked if there was any chance the meters are wrong. She said PPL is confident in the accuracy of their meters.

The spokesperson encouraged people to continue reaching out for help but says it's been taking hours to get someone on the phone.

So, PPL has doubled the number of call center workers and says every customer should get a callback.

PPL said help, including payment plans, can be found at pplelectric.com/billhelp or by calling PPL at 1-800-342-5775.