Winter weather trouble for truckers

As winter weather takes over much of the country, many truck drivers are feeling the effects.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Many truck drivers are stranded down south right now because of the weather. Even though there are weather restrictions here, traffic is still moving.

When it comes to weather, Luis Rosales of New York is used to driving in all kinds of conditions.

"We're running around the United States, different states."

But the snow and ice taking over roadways in much of the country are never easy for drivers, especially carrying these heavy loads.

"So many accidents, black ice, slipping trucks, you've got to be careful. So many states have restrictions and close the roads," Rosales said.

Some drivers stopped to regroup at a rest area along Interstate 80 near Danville. Dale Covey was concerned about road closures.

"If the roads close, I'll be a day behind, and then I'll have to get a load to go home for the weekend. It just slows us down."

Other drivers were affected by the speed limit restrictions. William Brents of Arkansas found out his load got canceled.

"With the speed limit being down to 45 miles per hour, I couldn't make my appointment, so they are going to reschedule it, and I'm going down to Philly to get the truck looked at," Brents said.

The drivers we spoke with tell Newswatch 16 they're happy they are up north for once because of everything going on down south.

"It's snowing a lot more in Arkansas than it is here," Brents said.

Last week, more than 130 vehicles were involved in an icy wreck on an interstate in Texas. These drivers want to avoid that.

"Had a couple of cars spin out in front of me, but then I kind of got a little scared, gun shy," Brents said. "Hit the first rest area I could."