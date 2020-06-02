Filthy home in Montour County leads to charges of child endangerment

A mom is facing charges after troopers found her and her daughter living with trash piled up in their home.

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — When state police did a welfare check at a home in Montour County, they found garbage piled up to the ceiling.

Troopers also found a teenager unable to use her wheelchair because there was so much trash inside the home near Washingtonville

Lucy Mowery, 58, was charged this week with endangering the welfare of a child. State police say her home near Washingtonville was filled with so much trash that her 17-year-old daughter, who has a disability, had to sleep on the floor in the hallway.

This home near Washingtonville has household items, children's toys, and garbage piled up outside.

Neighbors say that's nothing compared to what's piled up inside.

"They need help. They need to clean the place up if they want to live there," neighbor Joe Zeager said.

Lucy Mowery lives there with her teenage daughter, who uses a wheelchair to get around. State police were called here a few weeks ago to do a welfare check on the girl.

According to state police, there was trash stacked to the ceiling and only small aisles to move throughout the trailer.

Investigators say the 17-year-old girl, who has mental and physical disabilities, had to sleep on a piece of foam in the hallway because of all the trash.

Joe Zeager lives across the street.

"In the summer, it's just wrong. You can smell it. They have a lot of cats, and you can smell cat urine."

Mowery was charged this week with endangering the welfare of her teenage daughter. Neighbors say Mowery's other daughter and her 1-year-old grandchild also lived in the home but have since moved.

Lucy Mowery is allowed to stay in the home as she awaits her next court appearance.