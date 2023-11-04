Warm weather encourages gardening

The weather is suddenly warmer, and people are spending more time outside. That's good news for gardening centers and nurseries.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The sun is shining, and temperatures are climbing, which means it is gearing up to be a busy week at Brookside Nursery near Danville.

"First nice, sunny day, and once you get two, three in a row, all hell breaks loose," Jim Hovenstine said.

Jim Hovenstine owns Brookside Nursery, which is on Route 11.

"We basically have a full line of landscape plants, shrubs, perennials, lots of stone, mulch, topsoil," Hovenstine said.

Hovenstine describes his business as weather-dependent. He loves days like this, and so do his customers.

"If it was raining and thundering, I probably wouldn't be out here right now," Ryan Fitzner said.

People dropped in throughout the day to check out the flowers, plants, and topsoil. Ryan Fitzner of Danville was shopping with his wife.

"We're not exactly 100% sure, but we just had a little bit of time off, and we're just looking at some things here, and I'm sure my wife will find plenty of things to buy," Fitzner said.

Even though it's really nice out right now, the owner says be careful about what you plant. A tomato plant may not survive a late spring frost.

"A lot of perennials are just barely starting to show, and a lot of other plants are going to get frost if we get them in too soon. It's better to wait a little longer. The best time to plant a lot of things is Mother's Day Weekend," Hovenstine said.

Hovenstine says right now, the big sellers are anything colorful, along with mulch, stone, and topsoil.