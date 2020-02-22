UPDATE: 11 year old missing from Danville found safe in New Jersey

Andray Knighton was found safe Sunday morning at a home near Trenton.

DANVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: Andray Knighton, 11, of Danville was found safe Sunday at a home near Trenton, New Jersey.

Police in Hamilton Township, New Jersey tell Newswatch 16 that they found Knighton around 10:30 a.m. after being asked to check the home by Danville Police.

In a Tweet, New York State Public Safety reported that Knighton was with his mother.

Hamilton Township Police would not say who lives in the home or if anyone was arrested. But, Danville Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Danville Police, Andray Knighton is now in protective custody. Arrangements are being made to return him to Montour County.

Original story:

Police in Montour County want to find an 11-year-old boy who has not been seen since Friday afternoon.

Andray Knighton was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Danville Middle School. Police say he left the school after telling a friend that he was moving to New York.

Knighton is described as being 4'10" and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, multi-colored green sneakers, and a tan and gold coat.

Police say his hair was braided when he left school.