Truckers voice various opinions on Freedom Convoy

Drivers spoke about how they are being affected by what is happening at the border.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Since last month, thousands of truck drivers and their supporters have gathered across Canada to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Protesters with the Freedom Convoy say their issues stem from Canada's mandate requiring truckers to be fully vaccinated when crossing the U.S./Canada border or quarantine for two weeks.

Drivers passing through our area have kept their eye on the protests.

"I think that we're all individuals, and we should all be able to make our own choices regardless of what our profession is," Donnal Hillard said.

"For the rest of us who are truly healthier, why should we be forced to do something when it's not necessary?" Kyle Bush asked.

Newswatch 16 spoke with truck drivers at a rest stop along Interstate 80 near Danville. They have different opinions about the Freedom Convoy. Kyle Bush lives in Grafton, Ohio, and supports the truckers.

"I honestly feel like it's a good way to push back against government control," Bush said.

Other drivers we spoke with believe the convoy has gone on long enough.

"We need everything that the truck drivers bring to us, so by limiting them, we're limiting everybody," Hillard said.

"I understand they have a point, and they made their point, but they are affecting other people, and it's hurting people's jobs. It may not be affecting Pennsylvania today, but it doesn't say it won't," Harry Fahringer said.

Harry Fahringer drives in Pennsylvania.

"One company we haul for does plastic bottles. If they're not getting their supplies, we're not getting the work," Fahringer said.

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada's Emergencies Act in an effort to end the blockades at the border. The act gives the Canadian government the right to ban public assembly in specific locations.