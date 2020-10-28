Teacher strike planned in Danville

Teachers plan to go on strike on Monday, November 2 if an agreement is not met.

DANVILLE, Pa. — School is now in session using a hybrid model at the Danville Area School District but that might not be the case for long.



According to Danville Education Association President Dave Fortunato, teachers are planning to go on strike starting Monday.



Teachers here have been working without a contract since June of 2019.



Teachers and district officials have not been able to agree when it comes to a deductible on health insurance and raises.

"How many of us actually do get that, a zero deductible on our health insurance? How many of us in the country are getting raises with so many of us out of work," asked Amy Fisher of Danville.

Amy Fisher has three kids in the district. She and other parents we spoke with believe because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the teachers' timing could not be worse.

"To have last year cut short, it was a hard summer for all of us, so to have it happen again now."

District officials met with the Danville Education Association Monday. The teacher's union president said quote:

"We are disappointed the school board ended Monday's negotiation session and canceled Tuesday's session. They have left us with no alternative but to move to a strike."

Danville Area's superintendent posted a letter to the district's website saying school board members are ready to meet as often and as long as it takes to come up with an agreement.

Parents tell Newswatch 16 the situation is frustrating, especially in the midst of a pandemic.