Students rock their education in Danville

Friday is National Rock Your School Day, and students and teachers in Danville came together to celebrate education.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!

Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide.

"What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy Willoughby, Danville Primary School Principal.

This year's theme is 'Rock your Mental Health.'

"So what we're doing is painting rocks and spreading them around the rock beds around the campus," said Willoughby.

But before that, students were treated to a real rock concert. Relic Hearts out of State College put on a concert.

"It's just fun. I can't explain it. It's just so fun," said Ava Marino, 2nd Grade.

"Sometimes you can do games on Rock Your School Day, and you get to have a lot of fun," said Reid Varholak, 2nd Grade.

Many students even dressed like rock stars.

"It's a wig, and I have gloves that have no tops on, and I got a tattoo," said Noah Hoffman, 2nd Grade.

Resurrection Movement Studio near Danville came and taught the students a new dance!

The kids seemed to enjoy the 'Cookie Dance.'

"We love working with kids and spreading the love of dance, so this is a great opportunity to connect with them and engage with them," said Hidi Horikoshi, Resurrection Movement Studio Owner.

Some students already said they are looking forward to next year's event.