Storm damages golf center in Montour County

As heavy wind and rain ripped through parts of our area on Monday, it left behind some damage. The owner of a golf center near Danville is dealing with the effects.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Tee to Green Golf Center has been on Route 11 near Danville for more than 30 years. Owner Rich Berkheiser is proud of the driving range and miniature golf course.

"It has progressed into a thing where it's a real family affair. People love the miniature golf," Berkheiser said.

The driving range is open year-round. When Berkheiser left Monday night, he didn't think much of the bad weather. But later, Berkheiser checked the golf center's security cameras.

"Much to my surprise, when I put on the one camera, I saw the building flat to the ground, and I thought, 'Well, that's not right!'"

Heavy wind blew away the roof that covers part of the driving range. The driving range has an open grassy area, 14 open stalls, and six enclosed stalls where golfers practice regardless of the weather.

"That's going to set them back a little bit, and it will us for a period of time, but we'll rebuild."

People were golfing here just a few hours before the damage happened. Berkheiser is thankful no one was here when the storm hit.

"That nobody was hurt—that's all I care about. Places can be rebuilt. I would feel just horrible if someone would have been injured during the thing."

Berkheiser plans to make repairs as soon as possible. In the meantime, the Tee to Green Golf Center remains open.