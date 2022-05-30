Fish-for-Free Day held state-wide

It was a free day of fishing across the state on Sunday. Newswatch 16 found anglers taking to the water at Mahoning Creek in Montour County.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — If you were looking to try out the sport of fishing, Sunday couldn't have been a better day.

Folks decided to give fishing a try along Mahoning Creek in Mahoning Township in Montour County over the weekend.

Sunday, May 29, 2022, is one of the two days this year the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is offering a Fish-for-Free Day where anyone can fish without a state fishing license.

Newswatch 16 found some anglers taking advantage of it here in Mahoning Township.

The next state-wide Fish-for-Free Day is Monday, July 4, 2022.