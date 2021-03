The owners could face charges pending the outcome of an investigation.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Three animals were removed from a property in Montour County because of neglect.

The Pennsylvania SPCA removed three equines on Tuesday from an unfenced pasture in the Danville area.

Officials say one mule had trouble walking because of severely overgrown hooves.

Another had overgrown hooves and hair loss.

The owners of the property have been identified and surrendered the animals.