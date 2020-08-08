SPCA in Danville takes on storm damage

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Heavy rain and wind tore the down fences and ripped off parts of a roof at the Danville SPCA .
Workers there say they lost power, internet access and phones for the foreseeable future and all with a big mess to clean up.
"Animals come first here. We made sure that the dogs were secure inside the building. They do have indoor access so we locked them in. Our Cats were safe and then the horses we made sure that they were safe as well, we have two horses right now," said site manager, Kristen Szwast.
The clean-up is expected will take a while.
The Danville SPCA is asking for donations to cover some of the cost.