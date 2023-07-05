Soccer team heads to national tournament

A girls' soccer team from Danville is headed to a national tournament this week.

DANVILLE, Pa. — These 15 girls are about to represent central Pennsylvania on the national stage. They are the Central Susquehanna Soccer Club Phoenix team, and they are heading to the National President's Cup Championship in Wichita, Kansas.

"We equate it to essentially being the Little League World Series," Coach Brett Michaels said.

The competitive soccer team is based in the Danville area and is made up of girls 13 and under. This is the first time the team has advanced beyond the state tournament.

"They've progressed to this point, and it's really neat for this area because this is not something that happens very frequently," Michaels said.

Eight teams are competing, and these girls tell us they are ready for the challenge.

"I'm really excited to be able to do this with everybody and be with my team. It's really fun," Lily Crumb said.

"It's very exciting. We haven't made it ever this far, and it's a big accomplishment," Gabby Kashi said.

"It's very exciting because I've never done it before, and it's a big accomplishment for me and our team," Makayla Hanley said.

The team bus left Danville Wednesday afternoon, and it's not just the players who are excited.

"This is amazing. We never in our wildest dreams thought we would be making it to nationals. With all the hard work they've been putting in and all the time they've been putting into this, it's well worth it," Damian Schroyer said.

"I've been coaching for 27 years now, and this is pretty much one of the most exciting things I've ever seen," Michaels said.

The team plays its first game this Friday. The girls are still raising money to help pay for the trip.