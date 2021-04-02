Snowy surprise for care home residents

Residents at a personal care home near Danville got a nice surprise when some kids stopped by to build snowmen outside the facility.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are few and far between at Vintage Knolls personal care home near Danville. But residents got a snowy surprise when some kids showed up to build snowmen outside the facility.

"As you can see, we're making them silly, and the residents are at the windows watching. We are just trying to bring some smiles," said Jody Szoke, activities director at Vintage Knolls.

Szoke asked her nieces and nephew to build snowmen for the residents. The kids came from Danville and Catawissa.

Lily Thomas, age 11, says she and her family would be playing in the snow anyway, so why not do it here?

"We did a Valentine's headband and then a scarf," Lily said. "I like helping people and making them happy."

The residents were excited.

"They enjoy when people can come in, especially kids, and right now we just can't do it. So we're just finding different ways to do it," Szoke said.