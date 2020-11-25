Owner of small business asks for unity

The owner of Resurrection Movement Studio recently posted on social media about the importance of coming together.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Small businesses have faced a lot of ups and downs over the last nine months. Hidi Horikoshi knows that all too well. He owns Resurrection Movement Studio, a fitness center and dance studio outside of Danville.

"We were thriving before this whole pandemic started, but we're definitely at this point in a survival mode," Horikoshi said.

Enrollment at Horikoshi's studio is down by 50 percent. He has seen a lot of other small businesses that are also suffering. He recently posted about it on Facebook, asking the community to follow the state guidelines.

"The sooner we can get back to where we are, the better off we're going to be as a small business. We understand that to get there, we need to follow those guidelines and to work together," Horikoshi said.

Horikoshi is asking for unity when it comes to wearing masks. He believes things won't get back to normal until people come together.

"We get to work with a lot of great kids, and I think in terms of what kind of example are we setting for the youth when we continue to bicker and fight back against the recommendations given by the authority?" Horikoshi asked.

Someone from Geisinger saw Hidi's post and asked him to make a video for hospital employees.

"We need the help of people in the community," said Dr. Rosemary Leeming, Geisinger Medical Center's chief medical officer.

"I think we all want to support them, and we want to have things go back to normal. The only way to really do that long term is to practice all the safe things we've been talking about," Dr. Leeming said.