Shoppers' Shuttle coming to Danville

It's a new, free way to get around the Montour County borough.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Thousands of people come to Danville every week for a doctor's appointment or to visit a loved one in the hospital, but many of those people don't make the turn down Mill Street into the borough's downtown area.

"If we can even just get a fraction of those people coming to our downtown and helping to support our businesses, I think it would make a big difference," said Danville Business Alliance executive director Rebecca Dressler.

"I was very surprised to find that a lot of individuals from the area really don't know about the downtown," said Jackie Hart from the Danville Business Alliance.

That's where the Shoppers' Shuttle comes in. It's a new, free way to get around Danville – from the downtown area to the grocery stores or Geisinger's facilities.

"When you're waiting for an appointment, or you're waiting for a loved one, you don't necessarily have to just sit and read magazines or read your phone," said John Grabusky, director of community relations for Geisinger.

Grabusky says small business owners supported the front-line health care workers during the pandemic. This is part of their way of giving back.

"There's everything to see and do that you want in a small town. And that whole experience is missing. You know, everybody's cooped up right now. They're shopping online. There's nothing wrong with shopping online. But you got to get out and stretch your legs, and what a better way to do that than to go window shopping?" Grabusky said.

This is a pilot program, so if the shuttle is successful, the goal is to expand and make it even better.

"I think when the people that come and visit Geisinger realize the effectiveness of the shuttle and that it's a conduit to all the wonderful businesses downtown Danville, you'll find that they want to use it," said Fred Bennett, president of Mill St. Transportation, which owns and operates the shuttle.

Starting on Tuesday, May 10, the shuttle will run every weekday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also check it out at the 36th annual Spring Fling, which is taking place Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.