Saying thank you with donations of leggings

People who sell LuLaRoe clothing have been donating leggings to essential workers. For one retailer in Northumberland County, the cause hits close to home.

DANVILLE, Pa. — If you live or work near Danville, you probably know at least a few people who work at Geisinger. Kim Chandler works at a CrossFit gym just a mile from the hospital. Over the past several months she's watched family, friends, and gym clients fighting on the front lines against the coronavirus.

"It's very scary right now not being able to communicate with them or feel like their isolating themselves even more than they have to," said Chandler.

That's why she's donating hundreds of pairs of LuLaRoe leggings to hospital workers so they can wear them underneath their scrubs and ditch their work uniform before they go home to their families.

It was her own sister that picked up boxes filled with leggings to share with coworkers at Geisinger.

"I've realized a lot of people will wear something to work, change when they get there, change again when they leave just to keep as many of the germs as possible at work."

A friend from the gym brought dozens of pairs in for fellow nurses in the operating rooms.

"I actually have a friend who is working specifically in the COVID tents so I have a huge bin to send for them. I feel the worst for them because I feel like people are especially isolating themselves from them."

While the hospital community is near and dear to Chandler's heart, she's thinking outside the box and donating leggings to other essential workers too.

She's stashing pairs for mail carriers and even taking boxes to grocery stores for those employees who keep our pantries stocked and also come in contact with lots of people getting off a shift at the hospital. She also brought a box to Target in Selinsgrove and several other businesses.

"People forget about the mail carriers and the grocery store workers who can't screen customers before they walk through the doors. I'm giving extra to them because they deserve it all!" Chandler added.