Sailplanes soaring high in Montour County

Dozens of sailplane pilots are spending their weekend flying at the Sky High R/C Field in Montour County.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Sailplanes are soaring through the sky all weekend at the Sky High R/C Field near the Lycoming-Montour County line.

"The powered plane has a 13-horse-powered motor in it, and it pulls the sailplane up on a 100-foot line they go up into the sky, and when the sailplane pilot is happy, he releases the line and goes up and flies," said Steve Pasierb with Scalesoaring.com

Pasierb says his group travels all over to fly these sailplanes.

"There is one of these events each month up and down the east coast from the beginning of March through the end of November," added Pasierb.

Juan Baracaldo of Danville has been flying sailplanes for years.

"Well, I started this in Colombia when I was a teenager with smaller and cheaper airplanes. You start growing up and find different challenges, and sailing is pretty challenging," said Baracaldo.

People from as far as Boston made the trip out to fly in central Pennsylvania.

Cloudy conditions changed how pilots could fly.

"Today is not a great day. You can see we are just out here having fun, we are just zipping around and things like that. What you look for are those sunny and puffy cloud days where the rising air will take the sailplanes up. Yesterday we had sailplanes fly for more than an hour on one tow," Pasierb said.

Anyone is welcome to come out and watch.

The group will be flying at the Sky High R/C Field through Sunday afternoon.