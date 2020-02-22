x
montour-county

Route 54 in Montour County closed due to crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after the wreck near Washingtonville.

A crash Friday evening in Montour County has closed Route 54.

According to police, the vehicle went off the road along Continental Boulevard near Washingtonville just before 8 p.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital. There's no word on their conditions.

There's no word on when Route 54 may reopen in Montour County.