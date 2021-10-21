Rock star students in Danville

Students in Danville are "rocking" their educations, as teachers and students transformed into rock stars on Thursday.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School is celebrating "Rock Your School Day," a day for teachers and students to come together to celebrate education.

"It's a day for teachers to teach outside-of-the-box lessons. I decorated a bat cave with some of the other teachers. We have a first-grade teacher who decorated her room like a pirate ship," Megan Geise said.

"Being able to dress up like rock stars and having fun with my teachers," Donovan Tanner said.

Rock Your School is a national movement. More than 17,000 schools all over the country are participating.

Students and teachers dressed up like rock stars. Pelicans Snowballs provided the snacks. The Danville Area High School cheerleaders and the marching band entertained with a parade.

"I like how we're having a parade. I just like everything. I'm so excited," Violetta Grebeski said.

"Going to the bat cave and learning about bats, and we're going on the computer and learn about school and stuff," Jai-Lynn Ploppert said.

"Most of the kids said when they came in this morning that this was the best day of their lives. It really made it all worth it. All of our teachers were exhausted but seeing their faces made it all worth it," Geise said.