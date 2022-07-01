Roadways busy for 4th of July travel

AAA recommends checking your vehicle's battery, engine and tires before you travel this holiday weekend.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Interstate 80 is busy on a normal day, but on this day the road is even busier with people traveling for the Fourth of July holiday.

"They've been pretty congested but overall it's been better than I expected," said Melissa Swenda, Pittsburgh.

"I feel like it's been fairly good, a couple of clusters but other than that no issues," said Stacey Varano, Jamestown.

AAA estimates car travel will set a new record this weekend with nearly 42 million people on the roads.

"I'm going to New Jersey and in Cape Cod to see my family," said Sienna Perkins, Pittsburgh.

"Seaside Heights, New Jersey. That sounds nice, are you visiting family? Well we are visiting my son just north of East Stroudsburg and then continue on the next day," said Bill Yanek, Dubois.

"My son and his girlfriend live right on the edge of New Jersey, and we're going into New York to see the fireworks though," said Andrea Hill, Reynoldsburg.

Travelers tell Newswatch 16 that despite the high prices at the pump it's not stopping them from hitting the roads.

According to AAA the national average gas price is $4.84 a gallon.

In Pennsylvania, it's slightly higher at $4.92.

"It is what it is, what can you do about it? It wasn't for us. So far we've only filled up once so it hasn't been too bad," Said Hill.

"We hadn't traveled a lot the last couple of years so I feel like this summer we actually have a few trips planned and are just sort of eating the cost and accepting it," said Swenda.

"Family is more important I feel like so we just went with it," said Varano.

AAA recommends checking your vehicle's battery, engine and tires before you travel this holiday weekend.