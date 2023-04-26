Residents hope staff and patients will be unaffected by Geisinger's announcement

The hospital system based in central Pennsylvania announced it has been sold and will become part of a new group called Risant Health.

Example video title will go here for this video

DANVILLE, Pa. — Founded in 1915, Geisinger has been serving communities like Danville in Montour County for more than 100 years.

When news broke early Wednesday morning of the company's sale to a California-based nonprofit, residents like Tammy Keister were shocked.

"I was kind of stunned to hear about it," she said. "I hope it all works out for the best, I really do."

Keister says so many people she knows rely on the hospital for medical aid and to make a living.

"It's just been around forever. I don't know of anyone that doesn't go there, they use the facility, they use the hospital, it has saved many lives," she added.

Geisinger officials say this change will not affect any of the more than 24,000 staff.

It would also keep patient's health care the same.

"We don't plan on any changes and can't envision changes. You know, the care that they get from us, they can expect the same regardless of insurance company they'll still coming to Geisinger for the care," said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger President, and CEO.

"They are one of the biggest hospitals around. They do a good job, but I just hope it stays that way," said Tim of Lewisburg.

For Tim, the change is worrying when it comes to thinking long-term.

"When somebody buys them out, it's that way for a little bit, and then they go and change things," he said.

Gale Hoffman of Shamokin Dam says no matter who owns the hospital, patient care needs to be the priority.

"Probably the care that people get, I would think. I've known other businesses that have sold out, and it hasn't gone real well," Hoffman said.

This transaction is subject to state and federal regulatory review, the organizations hope to finalize that process over the next several months.