The rally took place Tuesday morning outside the medical center in Danville.

DANVILLE, Pa. — About 150 people turned out in Montour County Tuesday morning to protest Geisinger's new mandate requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Workers tell us they don't want to be forced to get a vaccine.

Officials at Geisinger tell us 82 percent of their employees are either vaccinated or have been approved for an exemption.

The remaining must be vaccinated by October 15 or risk being terminated.