DANVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a threat at the Danville Area High School.

In a statement, the District says the threat was received Thursday afternoon, and the source is still unknown.

Classes were dismissed early.

As a precaution, all district schools will have a flexible instruction day Friday and staff will work from home.