Parking lot performance in Montour County

An annual dance recital was canceled this year because of COVID-19 so instructors and dancers got a little creative to put on a show.

DANVILLE, Pa. — A dance recital was canceled but the dancers just can't be stopped by the pandemic.

All this week dancers from Karen Gronsky School of Dance will be dancing outside in their parking lot.

The open-air performance comes with a few restrictions but the students don't mind a few extra rules if they get to perform.

"I've been waiting so long, I've been miserable in my home," said Christina Ivanov, dancing student. "I have to be free, I have to like do stuff that I want to and it just feels good when I'm outside."