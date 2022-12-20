Parents face charges after son's death in Montour County

Richard and Kristine Kortes are facing several charges in relation to the death of their son Adam Kortes, who died back in July.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Police were called to a home along the 300 block of Lower Mulberry Street in Danville back in July after Kristine Kortes reported her son as unresponsive.

27-year-old Adam Kortes lived with special needs; his mother was his caretaker.

"Upon our arrival, we found a deceased male on the floor in the residence that did not appear to be from natural causes," said Scott Lynn, Montour County Coroner.

In a police report filed shortly after the incident in July, Adam Kortes's parents said "they frequently restrained the victim during his episodes" and that "Richard [Adam Kortes's father] had sat on top of the victim."

"Further investigation, we ordered an autopsy which showed that the individual died from being restrained and compression of the torso," said Lynn.

Neighbors who spoke to Newswatch 16 off-camera say the Kortes family kept to themselves most of the time.

A neighbor said Adam Kortes, would sometimes walk around the neighborhood and never bothered anyone.

The parents face several charges, including two felony charges of neglect of a care-dependent person, and a misdemeanor charge for involuntary manslaughter.

Richard and Kristine Kortes were unable to post bail and are currently being held at the Montour County Prison.

They are expected to be back in court later this month.