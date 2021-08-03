Nun celebrates 105th birthday in Montour County

Sister Anne Solomon celebrated turning 105 on Monday.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — A birthday party was held on Monday morning in Montour County for a woman who turned 105 years old.

The staff at Emmanuel Center near Danville hosted the party for Sister Anne Solomon.

She grew up in Olyphant and worked as a science teacher. She also taught outside the United States, including Japan.

Longevity runs in Sister Anne's family.

Her youngest sister passed away in January at 102. Her brother, who lives at Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, is believed to be around 100 years old.