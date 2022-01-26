Nonprofit in Danville burglarized, vandalized

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating reports that hundreds of dollars in items and cash is missing from the organization that helps folks in the community.

DANVILLE, Pa. — When staff members at the Good Samaritan Mission in Danville walked into their offices Tuesday morning, they walked into a mess. The offices had been vandalized, and hundreds of dollars of items and cash were stolen.

"This office that we are in here, everything in the cabinets, everything in the area behind me was turned upside down, and papers were everywhere," said Carin Wharton, executive director of the Good Samaritan Mission.

The mission is a nonprofit organization that provides goods to people in need around the Danville area. All the assistance the organization provides is free.

"You stole from us, and we are providing for people who are desperately in need."

Cash and a check in the organization's donation box were stolen. A Chromebook was also reported missing. The thieves got into the store by breaking the glass at the back door.

The burglars also stole 20 bags of personal hygiene items that go to many folks in the community.

"So 26 years of helping people and 26 years of never having something like this happening to us," said board member Maria LaMarca.

According to Danville Police, the Good Samaritan Mission was not the only place robbed Tuesday morning.

"They did tell us that there were a string of car robberies the night before in this area."

The car break-ins took place just outside the offices on Mulberry Street around the same time.

The police posted pictures and video to Facebook. Officers believe both incidents could be related.

Burglary and vehicles being entered 25 January 2022 The Danville Police Department is investigating a burglary that... Posted by Danville-PA- Police Department on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Additional video of suspects posted! Posted by Danville-PA- Police Department on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

If you have any information or video concerning these burglaries, you are asked to contact Danville police.