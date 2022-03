The parade was held in the borough to celebrate the Danville Girls' Swim Team winning the PIAA District 4 Championship.

DANVILLE, Pa. — A celebration in Danville was held Monday night to recognize girls who are a lap ahead of the rest.

Area fire departments escorted the Danville Girls' Swim Team around the borough to celebrate the PIAA District 4 Champions.

Lights and sirens marked the occasion.

The District Champs will head to Bucknell University later this month to compete for a State Championship.