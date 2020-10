The national guard has been called in to assist after a spike in cases of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Montour County.

According to Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation's website, there are now 33 active employee cases and 67 active resident cases.

That's a growth of 55 cases between employees and residents since last Wednesday.