A woman in Montour County celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday.

Erma Krohn lives at Nazareth Memory Center near Danville.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, folks threw Erma a parade Friday afternoon.

Police, firefighters, friends and others drove by and waved to her all wishing a very happy 100th birthday.