Montour County restaurants to open Friday

Businesses can open Friday under the green phase.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Many businesses in Pennsylvania have been closed for the past ten weeks, but as Montour County moves to the governor's green phase on Friday, places here will reopen.

"We're hoping to get some faces that feel comfortable with it back in the door," Shannon Koch said.

Shannon Koch and her husband own two businesses in downtown Danville.

Altera Life Health Club is a personal training gym, which will be open by appointment only.

PB&J is a restaurant, which has been open for takeout only.

On Friday, the dining room will be open at 50% capacity.

"We're hoping that now they'll have to make reservations in order to get a seat being that we have to spread them out," Koch said.

Koch says she will put the restaurant's silverware through the dishwasher twice after each use to double sanitize.

"There will be no salt and pepper on the tables. It will be little things like that, shared things that go from person to person will no longer happen," Koch said.

"After you're done we're going to sanitize everything, including menus. Every time you use a menu we're going to take it back and sanitize it," Evan Willard said.

Evan Willard is the manager at LT Evans in Danville.

When Newswatch 16 stopped by employees were moving tables six feet apart and cleaning.

"All of our staff is going to be wearing masks and gloves. When everybody comes in we're going to be asking that everybody wears a mask in and when they sit down they can remove the mask," Willard said.

Willard is excited to welcome customers back to the dining room and bar.

LT Evans has been open for takeout and delivery only since mid-March.

"It's going to be a learning experience for everybody I think. We'll just follow the guidelines and keep on going," Willard said.