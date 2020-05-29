Montour County happy to be green

Business owners we spoke with in Montour County told us they are happy to finally be back to work after more than two months. Customers are just as happy.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — For the first time in more than ten weeks, people enjoyed a meal at Old Forge Brewing Company in Danville.

"We were looking forward to it actually. I had called my mother here and said meet us for lunch on the go-live day," Eric Hummel said.

Montour County is one of 18 counties that moved into the governor's green phase.

Restaurants may now be open for dine-in customers at 50% capacity.

Old Forge Brewing Company put these kegs on tables that customers are not allowed to sit at.

"A little nerve-wracking because we only had a week to figure everything out that we had to put in place to open up. We didn't know how today was going to go. So far it's going fairly well," Jace Rovenolt said.

Disposable paper menus are being used to cut down on items people touch.

"Salt and pepper packets, ketchup packets, things that can be disposed of after each table so we can sanitize the table and turn it around for the next people and make sure everybody is safe," Rovenolt said.

"I marked off chairs that people can sit in and can't sit in just to keep things separated. Our chairs are 6-7 feet apart already," Chris Peipher said.

About a block away, it was a busy afternoon at Color Addiction, a hair salon in Danville.

"Today alone we probably hit about 400 plus messages. Just today from eight o'clock this morning," Chris Peipher said.

Stylists here are sanitizing after every client and wearing masks. As their shirts say they are "straight outta quarantine" and ready to get back to business.

"As soon as we got in the green my cell phone was blowing up with text messages for an appointment," Denise Kilgus said.

"We're making one appointment and we have them on the phone and the next call is coming in, which we're blessed. We're happy. We're grateful," Beth Peipher said.